UK Man Accidentally Tried to Sell an Active World War II Era Bomb on eBay and it Didn't Go Well

A security consultant by profession, Ralf immediately messaged Mark on eBay and informed him that the bomb is not deactivated. To this, Mark replied and inquired how he knew if the bomb was live. Ralf told Mark that he is a metal detectorist and had dug it up earlier in a kids’ playground in Southampton. Ralf explained to Mark in detail how the bomb is a threat and should not be sold but rather be kept away from people.
However, Mark paid no heed to Ralf’s incessant warnings. He then reported Mark’s bomb listing to Hampshire Police, who found his address and put a 50-metre cordon in place and evacuated families from their homes around Havenstone Way in Swaythling, on Tuesday. After the cordon was put up, firemen and an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team also arrived at the spot.Speaking to DailyMail, an eBay spokesperson said that life-threatening weapons such as unexploded bombs are not allowed to be listed on the website and they worked closely with Hampshire Police to quickly identify and locate the seller preventing a disaster.
