UK Man Accused of Demolishing Graveyard Headstones to Extend House Wall, Fined

Respecting the dead is not that difficult a task to follow but looks like a 73-year-old retired businessman in the UK has failed to do so and landed himself in a row for the same. Charles Ryan, whose home is in the vicinity of a churchyard, has removed a portion of its wall in a bid to extend his home, allegedly damaging some graves in the process. A DailyMail report said an 11 feet stretch of dry stone wall was cut out by him, following which he lengthened his back wall into the gap alongside several gravestones. Ryan was extending his garage so as to improve the living space for him and his spouse.

According to residents at Quebec in County Durham, this was done without any permission from the authorities. There have also been claims from one person named John Nicholson about his grandparents’ graves having been damaged in the work. Registering an objection to Ryan’s renovation work, he said, “My grandparents’ headstone now lies face down in the ground following the building work that was carried out. It is hard to believe that anyone would be so disrespectful that they would demolish a graveyard wall and desecrate graves.” The alleged desecration is now being probed by the police.

Durham County Council has given Ryan an ultimatum of breaking down his garage wall and rebuild the cemetery wall as it was by next summer.

However, Ryan has vehemently defended himself saying that the wall in question was already damaged. He claimed to have built the wall himself 35 years back and that the extension was made for the safety of him and his wife, both of whom were in their 70s. “Beforehand, you couldn’t even see the wall because it had overgrown trees and ivy around it,” he added.

He also lashed out at the council, reiterating its claims in a newsletter that some of the graves had become unsafe and had to be knocked out. He expressed his displeasure at people not having read the newsletter and hence making a hue and cry about it. “I have the option to appeal because the council didn’t know the wall was already collapsed," he said.

Although his defense has not gone down well with his neighbors, he has blamed internet ‘trolls’ for blowing the issue out of proportion.

