UK Man Addicted to Pepsi Blows Rs 6 Lakh Drinking 30 Cans a Day for Two Decades

Who doesn’t like gulping down an ice-cold glass of fizzy Pepsi, especially in the sweltering summers. But, for a man from North Wales, UK the season did not matter and nor did the time of the day as he drank up to 30 cans of Pepsi per day after getting addicted to it, reported The Mirror. The man, Andy Currie, who works at a supermarket, got hooked to Pepsi and drank an inordinate amount of the soft drink every day for 20 years. However, now, according to Andy, he has managed to do away with his addiction after undergoing an online hypnotherapy session.

The 41-year-old always liked the taste of Pepsi and his workplace made it easier for him to grab the drink every day. Currie shared that he worked night shifts at the supermarket and the sugar-loaded drink helped him stay awake. “I’d go through four or five two-litre bottles of Pepsi every day,” said Currie.

Currie said as he worked at the supermarket, he could easily buy Pepsi after work and take it home. Gradually, this habit of Currie turned into an addiction and he started to shell out £20 (approx. Rs 1,917) per day on Pepsi every single day.

Going by the figures, Currie was spending £7,000 (approx. Rs 6.71 lakh) on the fizzy drink annually and said that he could have easily bought a car every year with that amount. “It cost me a fortune to be honest. I could have bought a car every year for the same amount I was spending on Pepsi,” Currie said.

Currie would start his morning with a glass of Pepsi and would then gulp down cans after cans throughout the day. Unsurprisingly, with that amount of sugar entering Currie’s system on a daily basis, he rapidly gained weight and touched 120 kgs.

Although Currie managed to shed some kilos through exercise, he could not get rid of his Pepsi addiction. He then approached a therapist and hypnotist named David Kilmurry, who said Currie was suffering from avoidant restrictive food intake disorder.

Kilmurry shared that Currie was consuming an alarming amount of Pepsi daily which can put pressure on his vital organs. Currie was pre-diabetic and Kilmurry said it could lead to heart diseases and even pancreatic cancer.

Currie underwent an online therapy session by Kilmurry and claimed that he is now cured of his addiction. “David met me online and hypnotised me for about 40 minutes. I don’t know what he said but afterwards, I just didn’t want to drink it anymore,” said Currie.

Currie added he has now not even touched Pepsi in a month and prefers to drink water instead.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.