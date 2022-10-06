UK Man Advertises Himself on a Billboard To Find Love

Love comes easy to some while many work hard for it. In the era of social media, a lot of people have resorted to online platforms and dating apps to find love. But, when even that does not give you results, what do you do? Well, you can take a leaf out of the book of Ed Chapman, who has adopted an unconventional and unique technique to find the love of his life.

Ed Chapman, a 23-year-old from Leeds, England, got tired of his singledom and decided to finally give it his best shot by advertising himself on a huge billboard in the middle of the city, according to a Mirror report. Chapman initially tried conventional methods such as dating apps but none of them worked in his favour. So, he decided to go for a different approach and thought that having his own billboard would be a good way of meeting women.

Although the idea may seem bizarre, it actually worked as Ed received a host of texts from women aged between 18 and 48. Now, he is also preparing himself for the first-ever date of his life. He acknowledged that he is nervous and he thinks it will turn out to be a good one, according to the report.

A content creator by profession, making a billboard for finding a date came naturally to Ed Chapman. He says that clicking a photo of himself and designing the billboard was the hardest thing for him. He tried out multiple poses and outfits before he finalised one and also ensured getting a haircut before posing for the camera.

It is interesting to note that this unusual approach has not been adopted by someone for the first time. In 2020, a man named Mark Roof advertised himself as an eligible bachelor using a huge billboard in Manchester, UK. In January this year another man from London also advertised himself on a billboard seeking the right woman “to save himself from an arranged marriage”.

