UK Man Becomes First to Receive 3D-printed Prosthetic Eye

A British man has become the first person in the world to carry a 3D-printed prosthetic eye in one of his eye sockets. Steve Verze, an engineer in his 40s, has received the 3D-printed fully digital artificial eye during a clinical trial at the Moorfields Eye Hospital in London. “It feels fantastic. I have been waiting for this for pretty much my whole life,” Verze told On Demand News. According to the hospital, the new eye is “biomimic,” which means it has been made by mimicking the natural human eye. This technique makes the prosthetic eye, which despite not enabling the patient to see, highly realistic. When light falls on the eye, it actually travels some distance inside the pupil, as happens with a real eye, unlike hand-painted acrylic prosthetic eye which includes the iris painted on a disc.

The 3D printing technique could be a game-changer as it takes about half as much time as the traditional techniques for eye prosthetic manufacture. The current hand-painting process requires a lot of steps in manufacturing and takes about six weeks. But for the new 3D-printing technique, the patient gets their eye scanned, then software prepares a 3D model of the patient’s eye socket. The good eye of the patient is also scanned to make sure the prosthetic eye matches it.

According to the hospital, the scan files are then transferred to their 3D printing facility in Germany where the eye could be developed in just 2.5 hours. After that, it is sent back to the patient’s ocularist — a professional who fits the prosthetic eye. The ocularist finishes and polishes the prosthetic eye, and then fits it into the patient’s eye socket. This entire process just takes up to two to three weeks.

According to Mandeep Sago, who led the clinical trial at the Moorfields Eye Hospital, the upcoming clinical trials can provide robust evidence demonstrating the difference the new technology can make. “It clearly has the potential to reduce waiting lists,” Sago, Professor of Ophthalmology and Ocular Oncology at the University College London, said.

Sago noted that for a patient who has undergone an eye-removal surgery, getting a prosthetic eye that moves like a natural eye, is a big advancement.

