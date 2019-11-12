UK Man Becomes the First Person to Run a Marathon in Every Country, Sets New Record

Passion can truly take you places.

This is true in the case of Nick Butter, a UK resident and a former banker, who has an athletic passion.

Butter, 30, set a new world record recently by running marathons in each and every country. The quest has made Butter run 26.2 miles in 196 countries recognised by the United Nations.

His final journey concluded in Athens, Greece, on Sunday, November 10. He started his run with Canada in January 2018.

As reported by BBC, while Butter has always had a love for running marathons, his life took a sharp turn in the year 2016.

He met a fellow runner Kevin Webber during the Marathon Des Sables in Morocco. Webber revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014 and told he had two years to live. So, he set off running marathons across the world to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

This changed Butter’s life, who then quit his banking job to embark on his solo expedition in January, last year.

During the 675-day adventure, he went through a lot of experiences.

These included being hit by a car, getting bitten by a dog, a broken elbow, and even being shot at.

In his statement, Butter said, “In one sense it was just another finishing line, but in a bigger sense I’ve been visualising it, and finishing in that stadium in Athens was so special.”

He clarified that he had actually run 211 marathons, in order to ‘future proof’ his record.

He has visited places that might be classed as separate countries in the future.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.