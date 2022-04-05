UK Man Buys Three-bedroom House for Ukrainian Family Who Fled War

It has been over a month since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started. But with no end in sight to the conflict, Ukrainians continue to flee their homes to seek shelter in neighbouring countries.

Visuals of the horrific war have prompted international organisations as well as social media users to voice their support to the besieged country. While many have been moved by the plight of the refugees, a man in the UK decided to step in for help and provided shelter to a Ukrainian family in a house he bought. The heartwarming act came to light as the man Jamie Hughes shared his wish to shelter a Ukrainian family through a Facebook post. He expressed being heartbroken to see the Ukrainian people including children running for their lives to escape Russian aggression.

Here is the link:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/267498553870147/permalink/1047986632487998/

Jamie added that he soon decided to shelter a fleeing family in his own house. He initially planned to accommodate the family in a part of his house but dropped the plan as it would have taken 2 to 3 months.

Determined to help, Jamie went and straightway bought a 3 bedroom house in Wrexham close to all the essentials such as shops, chemist, surgeries etc.

After buying the house, Jamie shared that he looked for a Ukrainian refugee family through Facebook as he did not know “a single Ukrainian person.” Jamie then got in touch with a woman named Renata Fox who had helped many refugees seeking accommodation. According to a report by BBC, Renata then helped Jamie contact the family of Maria who worked at the anaesthetics department of a Ukrainian hospital.

Further in his post, Jamie shared that Maria was fleeing from eastern Ukraine and was headed to Poland after a Russian missile struck just 10 miles from her home. Jamie shared how Maria was holed up in a cellar with her sons as sirens went off during bombardment by Russian forces.

Now, Maria along with her three sons aged 10, 12 and 14 are expected to move to Jamie’s new house in the UK by April 10 once their visas are confirmed.

