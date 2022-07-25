UK Man Can't Stop Farting after Eating Ham Roll 5 Years Ago, Sues Food Stall for Rs 1 Crore

After eating a ham roll five years ago, a man’s life has turned upside down, as he hasn’t been able to stop farting since then. Yes, you read that right. As per Irish Mirror, a 46-year-old man Tyrone Prades ate the festive ham roll at a food stall, which he visited in December 2017, with his wife and children. Within hours of eating the ham sandwich, Tyrone reportedly suffered stomach cramps, fever, vomiting, and diarrhea, and now the Wiltshire-based father is suing the food stall for £200,000 (well over Rs. 1 core).

Tyrone’s lawyer informed the high court that after eating the street food, the 46-year-old was bedridden for five weeks with a bacterial disease called Salmonella, and because of this, his affliction didn’t end there. As Tyrone has ever since been embarrassed in public and woken up at night due to regular and uncontrollable flatulence. While detailing his client’s condition to the court, the lawyer said that even after the illness subsided, Tyrone’s stomach continued to make uncomfortable rumbling noises. Irish Mirror quoted Tyrone’s lawyer Robert Parkin as saying, “The claimant’s stomach continues to make frequent churning noises to the extent his sleep can become disrupted.”

Continuing further, the lawyer called the symptoms “life-changing” for Tyrone but in a negative sense. Robert added, “The extent of the symptoms has been life-changing.” Not only this, but the lawyer also informed the court that other customers who bought the food at the market reportedly fell ill. And after the investigation by Public Health England, the stall in question was closed and deeply cleaned. The counsel of Frankfurt Christmas Market Ltd, the company that served the ham sandwich, admitted that the authorities have found a bacteria called Escherichia coli or E. coli on a knife but not Salmonella. And the company’s lawyer, Phili Davy clarified that the allegation was not related to e.coli. Now, whether Tyrone has been suffering from Salmonella or not will determine if he gets to sue the food stall.

