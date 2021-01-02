UK Man Changes His Name to Celine Dion after Getting Sloshed. Regrets Later

It seems Canadian singer Celine Dion has some staunch fans in Britain who are even ready to take her name in the state of alcohol intoxication. A British man from Birmingham got so overwhelmed listening to Celine’s Christmas concert last month that he decided to legally change his name to Celine Dion. However, after he got sober and realised what a significant step he had taken, Thomas Dodd wants to regain his original name as soon as possible.

A Birmingham Live report mentions that 30-year-old Thomas Dodd had too much to drink while watching the Canadian singer's concert over Christmas and a few days later had to pay £89 as he officially took her name.

A hospitality manager from Clifton Campville near Tamworth and Lichfield Thomas told Birmingham Live that he is “slightly obsessed” with the 52-year-old singer. He further said that during the coronavirus lockdown in Britain he had been watching a lot of live concerts on the television. Thomas said that he can only think that he has been watching one of Celine’s concerts and got the idea after a few drinks.

That idea has now become a kind of menace in Thomas’ life as he nearly passed out when he received the envelopes that had the official documents showing his new name. Thomas’ first thought when he realised his new name was how he would tell the Human Resource department at his office that he needs to change his name in the email footer.

Thomas is also dreading if the police pull him over by any chance and ask him to identify himself. He told the local news portal that he is yet to introduce himself to his neighbour and does not know how that would go.

The name changing process has also cost him a decent amount of money. In the state of drunkenness, Thomas had applied for eight extra certificates to prove his new name and for each certificate, he now has to pay £10.

The hilarious incident did not go well with Thomas’ mother who was pissed off at his son’s extreme act as a Celine Dion fan. But in order to convince his mother, Thomas told her that she should be grateful that he did not change his name to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who does not have any concerts.

Looking at the brighter side, Thomas is happy that people are getting a few laughs on his expense in a year that did not provide much comic relief.