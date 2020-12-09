UK Man Cycles 79-Miles For 9 Hours to Create Festive 'Merry Christmas' on London Map

Ahead of the holiday season, a 52-year-old cyclist mapped out ‘Merry Christmas’ on a 79-mile route in the United Kingdom. Anthony Hoyte is a cyclist who has an online portfolio named ‘Peddling Picasso’. He spent almost nine hours cycling throughout the day to form the Christmas greeting on the route.

Taking help of the app Strava, the cyclist has previously created shapes of Frosty the Snowman, a reindeer and elephants with his cycling routes, reported Metro.

As per a BBC report, Anthony started cycling in North London’s Islington and travelled through Camden and Hampstead before going east to Islington this time. Through areas such as Clerkenwell, Hoxton and Bethnal Green, he returned southeast. After that, he went west and once again back to Islington.

He also admitted that he had to cheat and change his route to ensure that the message comes out clearly. Speaking about the same, Anthony said that he had not anticipated a couple of gated estates and many road closures. “For most of these obstacles, I managed to find an alternative route. I forgot completely that parks in London are closed,” he said.

Anthony said that near the end, he had to skirt around London’s Regent’s Park because it was dark and shut by the time he reached there. He also had to pause his recording, what he calls ‘cheat’, when he reached Euston. He navigated to the other side of the works and then he started the map again.

It takes Anthony three months to plan these drawing trips. After he completed a ‘Fowl Play’ piece for Bristol cycling festival, he received an award for the best Strava cycling pattern in 2016. Anthony, father of one, said, “I love that my drawings – especially the Christmas ones – seem to be appreciated.”

Anthony compares his cycling to looking at clouds and seeing a picture of something in them. He says that it is about what jumps out of these pictures as if a nose jumps out when he is trying to find the eyes. “With the Christmas ones it’s even harder because I’m purposely trying to find specific patterns and messages,” added the cyclist.

The Strava cyclist belongs to Cheltenham, United Kingdom according to his profile on the app. He has 6143 followers on the app.

In 2017, he created the shape of a snowman with the help of this map, while in 2019, he created the outline of a reindeer.