UK Man Digs Backyard Garden For Milk Bottles, Finds Grenades From World War 2

A man in the United Kingdom was amazed after he discovered ‘milk bottles’ buried in his garden were actually live grenades dating back to the Second World War. James Osborne, who hails from Bramdean in UK’s Hampshire dug up two old crates after a landscape gardener working at his property said to have found them buried in his backyard. Osborne noticed the tops of bottles showing out of the dirt during digging by the landscape gardener. They pulled out the bottles and put them aside. After a few moments, he noticed that some of the milk bottles were smoking after which Osborne and his digger realized they were not what they assumed.

Osborne soon called the police and fire brigade.

“A couple of them were smoking so we thought it best to call the police and then we had the fire brigade, about 5 or 6 ambulances all preparing for a controlled explosion," he told ITV news.

Osborne with the help of his digger dug up two crates of makeshift bombs from the six-acre area. The bomb disposal unit detonated 48 grenades in a controlled explosion after Osborne contacted them.

Winchester Police through a tweeted to warn neighbours not to be alarmed about the noise. A Twitter user also shared a clip of the explosion.

According to various media reports, in 1940 the explosives were placed in that area of Hampshire to defend villages from a potential Nazi invasion. They were reportedly handed out to Dad’s Army-style Home Ground groups.

“You can imagine the Home Guard throwing these at Nazi tanks coming down the road, you know Dad’s Army protecting the village,” he said.

Osborne said that the area (where the bombs have been discovered) used to be the rector’s house. The area could have been one of the main meeting spots of the local Home Guard, he said.

