UK Man Discovers Wife's Rs 24 Lakh Win from a Bet After Waking up from Life-saving Surgery

It is said that luck can take a man from rags to riches and vice versa. A 70-year-old man in London found out something unexpected after waking-up from life-saving surgery. He got to know that his wife had won £25,000 from a 50p bet.

The man named Peter Smith had suffered a heart attack and he was rushed to a hospital. While he was undergoing surgery, his wife Winnie Smith put 50p on a numbers game at her local bookies in Sidcup, Kent, reported The Sun. She discovered that she had won the bet.

Winnie had put some change on game 49s, in which seven numbers, including a bonus number known as the booster, are drawn from balls marked 1 to 49. Luck supported the woman and all five of her numbers came up. The interesting thing is that she had picked these numbers based on her wedding day and family birthdays.

Peter and Winnie plan to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary in the Maldives with the prize money (£25,000) when the coronavirus-related restrictions ease, according to The Sun.

The woman said, "With all the Covid restrictions, I couldn't visit him, but knew when I did speak to him by phone on the recovery ward, I'd be able to cheer him up with the news that we were £25,000 better off."

The man said that it all happened in a few hours, adding that his wife had called him to check how the operation had gone when she told him the amazing news.

In August, a story of a security guard had surfaced on social media. The guard, who had lost his job, won a lottery worth $5.8 million. He is in his late 20’s and the father of a three-year-old girl.

He had purchased a lottery ticket while purchasing groceries. The security guard later heard the news that a mystery winner from the newsagent, where he purchased the ticket, had won the lottery, but he had not come to claim the prize.

After this, he checked his ticket number and much to his surprise, he discovered that he was that mystery winner.