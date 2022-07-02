UK Man Dodges a 2-Hour Long Queue at Airport, His Trick Will Baffle You

The Covid-19 pandemic restricted travels and led to months of confinement at home for many people. After around two years, the lockdown gradually ended and international travel is gradually opening up. Many people have resumed going on vacations and holiday trips to foreign countries. The sudden increase in international travel has caused an increase in the price of flight tickets. At many airports a rush is also witnessed.

Recently, a video has emerged on social media that shows how a man finds a way out to get out of a long queue at an airport.

In the video, Wolf Jenkins, a 28-year-old man, was returning to the United Kingdom from Spain. He became anxious when he noticed the long queue of passengers at the airport. Through the video, he shared how the airport crowd can be dodged.

He instantly took off his socks and started walking around the airport without shoes. When the airport staff first saw him they suspected he might have a sprained leg. He was immediately put on a wheelchair and he got a direct entry, avoiding the crowd. Social media users were left outraged when they saw this video.

According to Wolff, the idea came to his mind as soon as he saw the crowd at the airport. In a conversation with Deadline News, Wolff said that he never dreamed that there would be a massive crowd. He was informed that it would be two hours before his turn came. When he heard this he thought of pretending to be having an injury. He immediately took off his socks and shoes and sat on the wheelchair and headed to the flight.

