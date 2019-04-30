English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK Man Dressed as 'Big Ben' Runs 41 kilometers, Raises Over 4 Lakh for Alzheimer Research
A man ran 26.2 miles or 41 kilometres dressed as ‘Big Ben’ during the London Marathon 2019, raising over £4,500 (4 lakh) for Alzheimer research before he got stuck at the finish line.
Screenshot from video shared by Virgin Money London Marathon / BBC | Twitter.
A man ran 26.2 miles or 41 kilometres dressed as ‘Big Ben’ during the London Marathon 2019, raising over £4,500 for Alzheimer research before he got stuck at the finish line.
Although he failed to beat the Guinness World Record for finishing a marathon dressed as a landmark, Lukas Bates managed to raise over £4,500 for Alzheimer research UK.
On his fundraising page, Bates wrote:
“I have a place in the London marathon 2019 & I am going to attempt to break the record for the fastest marathon dressed as a landmark (Big Ben)! I have now manufactured a Big Ben suit which comes in approximately 1.5 metres over my head,” Bates wrote on his fundraising page before competing in the marathon.
“I will be raising money for Alzheimers research UK. This charity is close to my heart as I have first hand experienced the effects of this to very close family members as they have battled with this disease,” Bates wrote, revealing that his “Nanny (Pat Jackson) passed away last year after losing her battle with this, she had this horrible disease for many years and lost a lot of who she was through this.”
The top of Bates’ Big Ben costume got stuck in scaffolding but a kind stranger rushed to his help. Bate eventually crosses the finish line 20 minutes late, taking nearly four hours to finish the marathon.
Twitter users soon turned Bates’ somewhat amusing finish into viral memes and videos.
😆😆😆— Virgin Money London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) April 28, 2019
Amazing effort! 👏#LondonMarathon #ThanksaBillion
pic.twitter.com/WKdfkkebGO
