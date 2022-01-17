UK Man Earns Rs 16,000 Per Day Just By Standing in Queues For Rich People

Standing in queues is one hectic task but a UK man has become a professional queuer and he earns handsome money by doing so. Freddie Beckitt stands in line for rich people who don't want to and charges £20 (roughly Rs. 2,029.37) an hour. On a decent day, Beckitt is able to earn up to £160 (around Rs. 16,234.96). However, the 31-year-old has to have the patience of a saint as he stands in line, barely moving, for up to eight hours a day. Beckitt told The Sun that patiently standing in queues comes naturally to him as he is a Londoner and has queuing "down to a fine art". He said that his job usually consists of queuing up for tickets to highly popular events for customers who have a hefty sum of money but little time.

Recalling one of his clients, Beckitt said that he once worked eight hours for a job queuing for the V&A's Christian Dior exhibition for some very well-to-do people around their mid-sixties. “The actual queuing was just three hours but they asked me to collect their tickets too and wait for them to arrive, so I just had hours perusing the V&A museum being paid £20 an hour, it was great,” he said.

Beckitt’s clients range from young to old age people who are too busy to stand in line. But Beckitt doesn’t mind spending freezing winter nights in queues. He further advertises his skills on Taskrabbit, and reportedly has listed pet sitting, packing, moving help, errands, and gardening skills to supplement his income. Beckitt opined that the random low-skilled jobs are the easiest in the world, but he cannot charge more than £20 an hour.

Despite earning pretty well through his gig, Beckitt stated that he cannot make it full time as queues don’t tend to be longer than a few hours.

