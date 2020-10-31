UK Man Eats Pizza in the Most Offensive Way Leaving out its Edges, 'Hurt' Restaurant Asks 'Why'

There are people who like eating the pizza without the outer portion of the pizza circle — the cornicione. It is mistakenly called crust sometimes but in reality, crust is the entire base of the pizza while cornicione are the edges of the pizza.

When a customer ordered a pizza at a restaurant in the United Kingdom, the cook would have never imagined that it would be butchered by the customer.

Honest Crust Sourdough Pizza, a restaurant in the UK was left ‘hurt’ after a customer ate the entire pizza, leaving the cornicione untouched.

The restaurant shared the picture which left Twitterati aghast. They shared their disappointment with the caption that said, “2020, why do you want to hurt us so much?”

The image shows a plate of pizza with fork and knife at the centre and cornicione at its edges.

Twitter users were naturally outraged seeing the way the pizza was eaten. One person named Nigel Dean commented, “Never trust a person who eats pizza with a knife and fork.”

Michael Howells, another commenter said that eating a pizza with a knife and fork is bad enough but ‘this can’t be unseen.’

There were also demands to ‘ban’ the person for eating the pizza the way they did.

Another user posted a GIF calling those who ate the pizza ‘monsters.’

However, a Twitter user correctly pointed out that some people with autism have odd food habits so the person is not necessarily a ‘monster.’

There were also some who said that the cornicione looks unappetizing and they would have left it uneaten too. A person asked, “How hard can it be to put tomato sauce and cheese all the way out to the sides?” He further said that no one wants to eat dry bread and he would have done the same.

Some people also speculated that the customer(s) could not eat cornicione because of the calories present in the sides.

A woman named Sarah asked the restaurant owners to not be offended as it is someone who is trying to get slim. “They’re probably crying as they walked away,” she said.

