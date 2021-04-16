UK Man Eats Two Whole Blocks of Cheese Every Day but Still Has 'Cheese-led' Eight-pack Abs

Be it the store bought smooth slices, smoky flavoured homemade ones or even the regular cheddar, mozzarella or parmesan, we love cheese in any and every form. Although cheese for lunch and dinner is a gormandizer’s dream come true but the truckload of calories the drool worthy dairy product contains often dissuades us from making a meal of it in a no-holds barred way. But a man from Kent, England has been eating almost six kilograms of cheese every week and has still been able to maintain a great shape. Mark King, 52, from Tonbridge in Kent daily eats two whole blocks of cheddar cheese with sandwiches that his wife Tracey Winter prepares for him.

Mark eats sandwiches made of 400 grams of cheese at lunch and again the same for his dinner. In the last 25 years, Mark has reportedly eaten 7,280 kilograms of cheese, he told LADbible.

But inspite of eating such copious amounts of cheese daily, Mark has been in pretty great shape, his wife said.

LADbible quoted Mark as saying, “I’ll have anything on the sandwiches - Bovril, Marmite, pepper, mayo, pate, seafood spread, sausages - anything. But it’s always got to have cheese with it. I’ve never had heartburn, indigestion, constipation, nothing like that. The stronger the cheese, the better."

He said he has 400g of cheese in the sandwiches during both lunch and dinner. All that cheese adds up to 22,513 calories he consumes per week. And apart from having no health problems due to his cheese addiction Mark weighs only 92 kilograms and even has an eight-pack, his wife said.

So what makes all that cheese disappear? Mark’s wife Tracey feels hthat the former’s job at a timber yard logger and a gardener has helped him to stay fit all this time.

“Mark’s in great shape still. He’s picking up and lugging logs around all day every day so that’s where all the calories go. He’s got an eight pack," his wife said.

She added that the family usually has a big dinner at around 6pm and Mark eats his sandwiches at night between 10:30 to 11:15pm. She also said that Mark has never any troubles with so much of cheese and has always been a big eater.

