UK Man Faces 4 Years of Jail for Poking Holes in Condoms in a 'Pure Evil' Act

A British man has been sentenced to four years of jail after piercing holes in condoms and "breaching privacy" of his partner.

47-year-old Andrew Lewis was caught by his partner after she found a pin alongside condoms in her drawer. To be more sure about it, she even checked her dustbin only to find out that the used condom was pierced too.

Following a complaint, Lewis told the prosecutor that he had hoped that a pierced condom will split and "improve the intimacy" during the sexual intercourse, as reported by New York Post.

Although he admitted to have done the "stupidest thing ever", he assured that he had no intention of impregnating his partner.

According to The Sun, the incident took place in March 2018 and Lewis has been charged with rape in a July hearing, and has been put behind the bars.

His partner described the act, "pure evil".

Although it was a consensual act, however, the women claimed the consent was based on the terms of protected sexual intercourse.

Lewis hoped that his partner would change her mind given he wore protection.

Few days back, the police in Vietnam confiscated an estimated 345,000 used condoms which had been cleaned and resold as new.

Footage broadcast by state-owned Vietnam Television (VTV) this week showed dozens of large bags containing the used contraceptives scattered across the floor of a warehouse in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Police said the bags weighed over 360 kilograms (794 lbs), equivalent to 345,000 condoms, according to VTV.

The owner of the warehouse said they had received a “monthly input of used condoms from an unknown person".

A woman detained during the bust told police that the used prophylactics were first boiled in water then dried and reshaped on a wooden phallus before being repackaged and resold. It is still unclear how many such reused condoms have been resold in the market.