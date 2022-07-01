UK Man Facing Rejections Sticks QR Code Outside Offices to Find a Job

Finding a job can be pretty hard some times. Though there are so many companies out there, it’s still not an easy path to find a job is perfect for you and suits your skills. In the era where those seeking jobs take help of recruitment websites, a man from London found a unique way of securing a job for himself. Living in a competitive world today, 21-year-old George Korneiuk tried attracting employers by just sticking a sign having a QR code, which directs the employer to view his LinkedIn profile, as well as CV. Wondering why he opted for such an unusual way to find a job? The reason is that the man was frustrated with the traditional methods of finding a job.

Korneiuk is pursuing economics at St Edmund’s College in the University of Cambridge and he wants to explore the fields of banking or insurance. But, he got fed up with the common ways of applying for a job. He got frustrated after getting many rejection letters.

So, he coined this new idea of attracting employers by pasting a sign outside the office building. The sign is a board which has a QR code, redirecting people to his CV and LinkedIn profile. He pasted one sign at Canary Wharf on Monday, June 27, as per a report by The Mirror.

This move caught the attention of the employers, as well as the internet. Sharing what inspired him to go for this unique way of applying for a job, Korneiuk told The Mirror: “I saw a story about a young man doing it [the QR code] in London a few years ago and it just kind of stuck in my head. And then when I got like the 20th rejection in a week, I was thinking, ‘Ok, I need to come up with something creative as it’s really hard to reach out to people when they can’t see you or talk to you.’ The job application process is a bit more intricate than just numbers and paper. I’ve personalised it and I’m ready to show my strongest suits.”

He added that he has been approached by people in senior positions and that’s why he thinks that his idea to get in touch with employers is better.

“There have been some people in senior positions coming up and I realised that it’s much easier to get in touch when a person sees you, rather than when you send cold emails. It gets so monotonous and soulless and I’m not sure whether that’s the way I want to do it, so I decided to just come out, show myself and be open to the world,” he told the publication.

Korneiuk has not found a suitable job yet but he shared that people have been showing interest in what he is doing.

