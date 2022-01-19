UK Man Finds 100-Year-Old Cellar Under House; Here's What He Did Next

A UK man, who recently moved into a new home, discovered that there was an entire old cellar hidden under his house. Ben Mann, 39, moved into the pre-1900s home in April 2015 with his wife Kimberley Jane. The couple couldn’t believe their luck when Ben found a stairwell leading to the basement in his Victorian home in Cradley Heath, West Midlands, England.

Soon after moving into their new home, Ben noticed rotten floorboards and decided to investigate the house. As they discovered the rotten cellar, they saw it was flooded with water and rubble, and decided to put it on the backburner before starting the renovation work in October 2020.

The ongoing renovation project was recently finished and Ben has now turned the hidden room into an underground home cinema and playroom for his one-year-old daughter Bella. To turn the old rotting cellar into a fully-functioning room, Ben has spent a total of £4,500, that is 4,57,366.83 Indian Rupee. Now he has set up the room with a custom-made sofa, projector, and bar area.

Ben decided to walk down the stairs. As soon as he went down, he saw a different world. Below was a room made of bricks in which wine was earlier collected. Speaking to The Mirror, Ben shared that if he hadn’t decided to investigate the rotten floorboards, he might have never come to know about this room. This part was mostly rotten. There was a foul smell due to water and moisture. But the couple has completely renovated this part now.

Ben said that this room has been renovated with a lot of second-hand material. The biggest thing is that all the renovation of this house has been done by the couple themselves, which has helped them in saving a lot of money.

