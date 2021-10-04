UK Man Finds Bones in His Wall; This is What The Police Said

Frances Chuckie Raven, a United Kingdom citizen, came across something extremely bizarre recently in his house. While moving around, he discovered some bones hidden in the crack of a wall.

Sharing the entire incident on his TikTok account named @franceschuckieraven, the man said that he found bony structures within his wall and is worried that they could be human bones. He wrote, “Waiting for cops to come, found some bones in my wall - are they human? I don’t f***** know. But I hope not though." According to a report published in the Mirror, Frances wrote from his profile, “Now I am waiting for the police to come. I don’t know whose bones they are."

The creepy video started raking in views soon after it was posted and has been viewed by 20 lakh people now. Most people agreed that the bones were not that of a human body, others suggested that they could be of cattle. One user wrote, “Looks like cattle bones, but not normally found in walls.”

Another user commented, “Archaeologist here, not human. But very scary to see if you don’t know what to look for. I’ve seen people think more random stuff was human."

The speculation was put to an end when the police arrived and the nature of the bones was finally ascertained. The police ruled that they were bones belonging to lamb chops. Sharing the news with his followers, Frances wrote, “Just got a call back from the cops and the lady said, ‘the results are in, they’re lamb chop bones’."

“So that was a complete waste of their time, but what am I meant to do? Why are they in my wall? I can’t leave my wall bones there,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.