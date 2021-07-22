UK Man Stunned to Find Secret Door Hidden Behind Grasses in House

A lot of times, life springs surprises on us when we least expect them. Sam, living in West Yorkshire, United Kingdom was in for a pleasant shock in 2019 when he discovered a secret door in the house where he had been living for several years. No one knew where the door led to. However, one day, while cleaning the garden, Sam stumbled upon this place which impacted his life in a small but pleasant way.

According to the report, Sam was cleaning the garden when suddenly he spotted a hole among the blades of the grass. Upon further investigation, he saw that it was a door that led to a small, broken cemented bunker under the ground. Needless to say, he was left quite astounded by the discovery.

Sam shared the pictures of this secret bunker on his social media accounts. Sam was surprised that this part of his house was hidden there for so many years. Sam and his father-in-law together dug the pit when it was discovered, leading to the revelation of the small bunker underneath.

After seeing the space inside Sam and his father-in-law decided to renovate it. In the last two years, Sam has converted it into a beautiful bathroom by panelling the walls and floor of the chamber with wood. The ruined bunker, which nobody was aware of, has now become a topic of discussion in his colony. Sam, who is a plumber by profession, did more than half of the design work himself. People now come around to his house quite often to have a look at the chamber, now turned into a bathroom.

