UK Man Fined for Blasting 'Addams Family' Theme Non-Stop for 5 Years to Annoy Neighbour

A UK man has been fined for disturbing his neighbours by repeatedly doling out the theme song of Addams Family in full volume. According to the Metro, the man, Neil Speight, turned his neighbour’s life into living hell by continuously playing the theme song of the popular 60s TV show and 1920s music hall classic The Laughing Policeman.Shockingly, Speight’s erratic behaviour continued for five years until his neighbours Nadine Pearson, John Pearson, and their two children stopped going into their garden altogether.However, things were not always so bitter between the two. The feud started after Speight’s neighbours complained about noise coming from his house. The noise levels kept on escalating since then.Speaking to Metro, Nadine was heard saying, “I just can’t begin to explain our family’s suffering at the hands of this man. We got into a dispute with him due to the noise coming from his house but what followed was a campaign of bullying and hatred constantly and all because of a simple noise complaint.”Speight’s tirade against his neighbours saw him call Nadine’s children through the wall when they were in their bedroom at night and even threw snowballs into the front garden.Pearson revealed that Speight made all of it more “acute”, adding, “my husband worked 12-hour shifts sometimes at night so I spent long periods at home with just my daughter,” highlighting the problems she faced on a regular basis.Pearson further complained that she was very disappointed by the police’s lack of action during the first five years, adding, “Mr Speight has been a huge problem in our lives – he’s made our lives a living hell and we couldn’t get away from it.”