UK Man Fined Rs 2 lakh for Taking off Mask for 'about 16 Seconds'

It is fairly safe to assume that there are people who largely flout Covid-19 norms and do get away with it. However, there are those who do follow the rules and protocols imposed because of the pandemic but drop their guard for just a few moments. However, getting penalised for that minuscule moment is something that most of us can agree to be a tad unfair. Christopher O’Toole from the UK was subjected to the same for allegedly taking his mask off for a mere 16 seconds inside a shop. According to a report by Liverpool Echo, Christopher was shopping at B&M in Prescot wearing a mask but he took it off just briefly for a few seconds after he began feeling unwell. However, police officers approached him inside the store at that very moment and wrote down his name for not wearing a mask. This incident reportedly occurred in February last year when wearing masks was mandatory in all parts of the UK. Christopher told the Liverpool Echo that he didn’t mind wearing a mask in public and had only taken it off briefly because he wasn’t feeling well.

The customer was left baffled when he received a letter from ACRO Criminal Records Office a few days later with an order to pay a £100 fine. When he declined to pay the fine by sending the authorities an e-mail explaining why, he received another letter stating that the charge had been increased to £2,000(Rs 2 lakh).The second letter had come after an interval of four months, Christopher told Liverpool Echo. He added: “It was four weeks before Christmas and they wanted the whole amount. Christopher said that even his full wages would not be able to cover a fine that high.

“I emailed them back and learned that the case had been taken to court without my knowledge. I had to sign a statutory declaration stating that I was unaware of the situation," he said. The ECHO contacted the ACRO Criminal Records Office, which slapped Mr O’Toole with a fine, but ACRO stated it doesn’t comment on individual cases. Christopher will be appearing in court to dispute the fine soon.

