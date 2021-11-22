UK Man Fined Rs 34,000 at McDonald's Drive-thru Over 10-minute Parking Rule

Burger cravings seem to be proving extra expensive for users of McDonald's drive-thru facility at the Littleton outlet in West Midlands, UK. After a recent update in the parking policy, several customers were slapped with a 100 Euro (Rs 8,400 approx) parking fine if their order took more than 10 minutes to arrive. The changed rule has caught even the regular visitors unaware and they have had to pay heavy fines. Vehicles are clocked by ANPR camera, which means their time is ticking as they queue for food. A fast-food fan and one of the regular visitors of McDonald’s Littleton outlet, Richard Moore claimed that he was fined four times while he queued up at the drive-thru for his order. Moore said that he has been using McDonald's drive-thru facility for the past two years but never faced such parking tickets. However, things changed recently, and he received multiple parking tickets for waiting in the queue for more than 10 minutes.

Moore added that the outlet should have warned customers about the revised policies and maybe put up a notice regarding the same. "None of this was done at the time the parking conditions changed and I continued to use McDonald's and the car park as I had done for the past two years," Moore said. Moore received tickets worth 400 Euro (nearly Rs 34,000) after visiting the outlet multiple times in recent weeks. McDonald customers are now threatening a boycott and a group of them has written a petition to the local councillor to increase the waiting time. The application so far has received more than 3000 signatures.

Councilor Lee Jeavons expressed his support for the customers' demand and said that the chances were disgraceful. Lee said that waiting time should obviously be increased. McDonald has also replied to all the controversy surrounding the parking at its Littleton outlet and said that the company is speaking to the management agent to resolve the issue.

While the parking lot is run by private contractors, McDonald customers hope that the food joint giant will use its clout to help them some relief.

