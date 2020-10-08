UK Man is Dresses His Pet Geese in Nappies and Takes Them to Local Pub in London

UK resident Sven Kirby has his priorities set in and his geese in a row. And diapers. With the coronavirus pandemic, the young man from Leeds has managed to find some unlikely and winged companions - a couple of geese.

Kirby adopted the geese as his pets during the Covid-19 lockdown. When the world was socially distancing, he found the two unlikely social companions.

Now the lockdown is lifted and people are free to socialize. But it seems like the birds and the man built a special bond during their time spent distancing from the world. He recently even took the geese to hang out with him at a local pub. The pub owner needn’t worry about any bird droppings, the geese were dressed responsibly, wearing nappies.

The 34-year-old man named his two birds Beep Beep and Norbert. The trio can be often spotted taking strolls along the pavements of Leeds. They are gradually becoming popular in their social circles.

Sven worked as an admin-assistant when the world was shut down. He went ahead and bought two geese chicks, five days old and barely a hatchling, and has been hand-rearing them since June. The birds cost him £40 each (Rs 3800). He made almost a 100 km journey to go and fetch these two giant exhibition dewlap Toulouse geese from a breeder.

The birds are free to roam the house whenever he’s around but they're confined to a pen in the garden whenever he’s away.

According to Metro.uk, Sven wanted to have these strange pets when he saw some geese chicks waddling in a park in New York a few years ago. His then-girlfriend didn’t think it was a good idea. But he’s single now and he used the lockdown to fulfil his life-long dream of having geese friends.

He said dogs need constant attention, and as he’s away a lot they wouldn’t be feasible. Geese are much more laid back and make for great companions are fun to be around, he added. The nappies these birds wear are shipped from New York as they cannot be potty-trained.