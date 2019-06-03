English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK Man Jailed for Blowing up House to Stop Ex-wife from Getting Ownership
A man in the United Kingdom has been jailed for over five years after he blew up his marital home to prevent his former wife from getting its ownership.
(Image for representation purpose only: Reuters)
Loading...
A man in the United Kingdom has been jailed for over five years after he blew up his marital home to prevent his former wife from getting its ownership.
Ian Clowes almost got himself and his wife Elaine killed after he triggered a huge gas explosion that ripped the house apart as he was due to be evicted in October 2018, The Bournemouth Daily Echo reported.
The couple had converted their home in Poole, Dorset, into two separate flats following their divorce, according to BBC.
Clowes, 68, allowed the insurance on the building to lapse after undergoing "severe financial difficulties" and was ordered by a court to hand over control of both the flats to his 63-year-old wife.
On the afternoon of October 22 2018, Clowes blew up the house by igniting a gas canister.
While his wife was rescued from a pile of rubble, Clowes suffered serious burn injuries in the explosion that left him for six weeks in a hospital with a medically-induced coma.
Stuart Ellacott, prosecuting at Bournemouth Crown Court last month, said: "There is a level of malice with this case.
"It may be that he did not intend to cause injury to Mrs Clowes but he did not want her to get the house.
"The malice comes from him not wanting her to get what he thought she should not," he was quoted as saying.
Elain said she was at home on the afternoon of the blast when she heard a noise from above and the ceiling crashed down into her flat.
Her victim impact statement, which was read aloud to the court, said: "I would never suspect he would do something like this."
Ian Clowes almost got himself and his wife Elaine killed after he triggered a huge gas explosion that ripped the house apart as he was due to be evicted in October 2018, The Bournemouth Daily Echo reported.
The couple had converted their home in Poole, Dorset, into two separate flats following their divorce, according to BBC.
Clowes, 68, allowed the insurance on the building to lapse after undergoing "severe financial difficulties" and was ordered by a court to hand over control of both the flats to his 63-year-old wife.
On the afternoon of October 22 2018, Clowes blew up the house by igniting a gas canister.
While his wife was rescued from a pile of rubble, Clowes suffered serious burn injuries in the explosion that left him for six weeks in a hospital with a medically-induced coma.
Stuart Ellacott, prosecuting at Bournemouth Crown Court last month, said: "There is a level of malice with this case.
"It may be that he did not intend to cause injury to Mrs Clowes but he did not want her to get the house.
"The malice comes from him not wanting her to get what he thought she should not," he was quoted as saying.
Elain said she was at home on the afternoon of the blast when she heard a noise from above and the ceiling crashed down into her flat.
Her victim impact statement, which was read aloud to the court, said: "I would never suspect he would do something like this."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Patriarchy Shows its Hairy Side with Shaming Malaika Arora For Body Hair
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
Journey of Arif Khan: Professional Skier From Kashmir,Gliding Past Troubles
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Patriarchy Shows its Hairy Side with Shaming Malaika Arora For Body Hair
Thursday 30 May , 2019 Journey of Arif Khan: Professional Skier From Kashmir,Gliding Past Troubles
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tendulkar Reveals How Phone Call From Richards Changed His Mind in 2007
- PUBG: The Recent Incidents Indicate This Game is More Dangerous Than You May Imagine
- Brazil Players and Staff Support Neymar in Rape Allegations: Fernandinho
- Instagram Influencer Trolled For Saying She Sold Only 36 Apparel to 2.6 Million Followers, Fights Back
- Xiaomi Mi TV And TCL See Strong Growth, to Stabilise Declining TV Shipments in Q1 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results