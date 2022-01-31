UK Man Leaves Flyer With Linkedln Profile in Company's Parking Lot, Gets Hired

For many people, bagging a job is one of the biggest struggles of their life and for that, they often try their best to stand out from other job seekers. One such person in the UK caught the eye of a printing company when he recycled the company’s flyers by pasting his Linkedln profile on it and placed the flyers on every car in the parking lot of the said company.According to a report by The Mirror, a 24-year-old man named Jonathan Swift was seeking a position in the marketing department of Instantprint, a printing specialist company based out of Yorkshire, UK.

But Jonathan did not take the conventional approach of applying through emails and filling up forms, but instead recycled 500 flyers of Instantprint and printed his LinkedIn profile on them. In a bid to grab the attention of the employers, Jonathan then made sure that every car in the company’s parking lot had the flyer on it.

Surprisingly, Jonathan’s efforts did not go in vain, as he managed to get noticed by the Marketing manager, Craig Wassell, who later even called him for an interview. Craig even took to Twitter sharing the CCTV footage from the parking lot of the company where Jonathan could be seen placing flyers on the cars.

“Here is some CCTV footage of the #jobseeker in action!” Craig wrote alongside the video. He further wrote that Jonathan had become the talk of the office after he covered almost every car with his CV. “I love it when we get a creative job application,” he added.

Here’s some CCTV footage of the #jobseeker in action! He’s been the talk of the office since covering everyone's cars in CVs. I love it when we get a #creativejobapplication - Craig, Marketing Manager pic.twitter.com/OmE5puQgwI— instantprint (@instantprintuk) January 18, 2022

Reportedly, Craig got to know about the stunt when the security guard alerted him about something unusual going on in the parking lot. Craig then looked out of his office window and saw Jonathan leaving flyers on the windshields of the car. However, he soon figured out that it wasn’t just flyers but an application for a role in the company.

Acknowledging Jonathan’s efforts, Craig invited him for an interview and the company later announced selecting Jonathan for the role out of the 140 applications that they had received.

