UK Man Left his Car Parked in the Same Spot for 15 Years, Here is Why

It is often seen that nature takes over once a place is abandoned. From defunct factories to houses, an absence of human activity allows vegetation to thrive even in man-made environments. A similar act of nature was witnessed by a British man whose car got covered by ivy after being parked in the same spot for 15 years. Tim Ward is now planning to finally move the car from its place. However, there is more to the story.

According to a report in The Sun, Tim had parked his red Ford Escort outside his former family home in Wilsden, England. The car remained parked on the same spot from 2005 or 2006 until recently when Tim decided to move it. For the period that it was parked, Tim claimed that he did not even touch the car. He said that over the last three years, the vehicle got almost completely covered in ivy.

For those wondering if Tim was too lazy to move the car, he shared that it was his mother who told him to leave it there. Tim’s mother lived in the house opposite to the spot and asked him to park the car there due to sentimental and security reasons.

Tim’s mother died in 2016 but he still did not move the car. “It’s not laziness why we haven’t taken it away, it was the emotional side,” Tim was quoted as saying. He added that his mother used to clean the vehicle and after she died he did not have the heart to move it.

Tim claimed that initially the car was not covered in ivy and that it was only over the last few years that the vegetation took over. Now, the car has become a landmark in the area and is “not an eyesore anymore.” Tim shared that he once even contemplated converting the car into a coffee shop considering people’s interest in it. But now six years after his mother’s death, Tim is going to move the car by the end of April. “Enough time has gone now,” he said.

