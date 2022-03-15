UK Man Loses Prosthetic Leg While Taking Stroll in Park; Puts Up Flyers

Larry, a UK man, lost his prosthetic leg while he was taking a stroll in the park. Larry has now put up flyers asking people to help him find his leg.

One of the flyers read, “Have you seen my leg?" The flyer has a photo of the prosthetic limb, too. According to a report in The Sun, Larry is a resident of West Sussex, UK. He is doing everything possible to recover his lost prosthetic leg. Larry has also shared about the incident on Reddit. The posters put up by Larry have gone viral on social media.

Netizens were astonished that Larry didn’t realise that his prosthetic leg had come out. Some users on Reddit have also made fun of this and came up with puns. One commented, “Is this for real or are you just pulling my leg?"

This, however, is not the first case of a person losing his prosthetic leg. Chris Marckres, then 47, lost one prosthetic leg mid-jump in 2020 while on a “bucket list" skydive.

Advertisement

Marckres was attempting the jump as part of a bucket-list request inspired by his recent diagnosis of end-stage kidney disease.

Because his insurance company did not cover the incident, he would have had to replace his prosthetic leg, which would have cost him £16,000 to replace or would have left him in a wheelchair.

Marckres posted about the incident on Facebook and asked people to keep an eye out for the carbon-fibre limb.

Marckres finally found his prosthetic leg with the help of Joe Marzalkowski, a soybean farmer. Despite having fallen over 9500 feet, the prosthetic limb was in good condition, with only a few scratches.

Let’s hope that like Marckes, Larry finds his prosthetic leg too.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.