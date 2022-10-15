UK Man of Indian Origin Lists His £3 Million Mansion After Winning It in Lottery

A British man of Indian origin, Uttam Parmamade, made headlines after he won a £3 million mansion in a lottery in August this year. He won the multi-million-pound bungalow with a lottery ticket that cost him merely £25. However, Uttam, along with his family, has now decided to list the luxurious property for £4 million, eight weeks after the lottery win.

It seems like the 58-year-old man does not wish to swap Leicestershire for Cornwall. Uttam and his wife Rakhi won the plush house, which boasts of panoramic views of the Camel Estuary, on August 12. The couple is now hoping to make a profit of £4 million as they put the mansion on the market on October 8.

Top showsha video

In a conversation with Daily Mail, Uttam Parmar revealed that he decided to list the property, which is spread across 5.3 acres, because he didn’t quite fit in the new environment. He expressed that he is content with living in his red-brick detached house located in the quiet neighbourhood of Appleby Magna, Leicestershire.

He also added, “It is a fantastic house in a beautiful location but we don’t feel like we fit in on the Cornish coast with lots of wealthy people there. It’s not us. We have lived in Leicester for a long time and we are perfectly happy here. We don’t need a £4 million holiday home.”

Upon winning the extravagant house, Uttam Parmar had hinted that he would keep it since he has a large extended family, who, according to him, would ask to celebrate their next birthdays there. He had also shared, “We’re not sure if we’ll rent, sell or live in it yet – it’s the best dilemma we’ve ever had! Whatever we decide, it’s a life-changing win for the whole family.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here