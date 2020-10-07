UK Man Overcomes Fear of Heights, Skydives to Raise Money For Terminally Ill Stepson

Facing our fears is something we have been advised many times before. But overcoming the fears to bring joy and to help someone who matters to us is a wonderful feeling. This is exactly what happened with this Northamptonshire man who had to get over his greatest fear to raise money for his terminally ill stepson.

Josh Collins from Daventry has a great fear of heights, so much so that he feels dizzy when he even stands up on a chair. But for the love of his stepson, he took on sky-diving head-on when he jumped out of a plane with the help of a professional.

Collins skydived on September 29 and raise money to buy his 8-year-old stepson Zach Holland, an all-terrain customised wheelchair. A video posted on Instagram by the handle Zach's Battle chronicled Josh's sky diving experience. It also has documented Zach's journey since he was diagonised with the disease.

The kid was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the age of five and his medical condition disables him to walk very far without the help of a wheelchair.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is 100% fatal. It causes every muscle in the body to slowly waste away. Most children become wheelchair bound between ages 8-10. As teenagers the heart and lung muscles begin to waste away, and many children do not even make it to 20. There is currently no cure.

The coronavirus pandemic has hindered getting a motor wheelchair for Zach and also because the child is not totally bedridden, he is not expected to be given one since he is "not off his feet yet". This prompted Collins to buy one on his own for his stepson.

Josh who is raising cash for Zach's wheelchair through the website GoFundMe, has been able to raise over £13,313. The goal is £14,000.

“Zach DESERVES independence, but because of the backlog due to Covid, wheelchair services currently won’t supply him with an electric chair because he’s “not off of his feet yet” and therefore “not considered a priority”. (We can’t get our heads around it either),” The page says.

After the first two diving attempts were cancelled due to aircraft maintenance and high winds, Josh managed to sky-dive the third time from the plane from an altitude of 10,000 feet in the air. His partner Laura Holland and stepson were ready to cheer him from the ground.

Josh reportedly said that he was not really nervous when he went up but when he saw others jumping out, he freaked out a little. "I was the last one out of the plane so I watched everyone go first," he said after landing.

Josh also made a 'Z' with his hands for his stepson's name.