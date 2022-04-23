UK Man Paddleboards to Work, Saves Rs 2.30 Lakh a Year in Petrol and Parking Costs

Commuting to work on time is a struggle for every working person in this world. And if you reside in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, or New York, then you must surely want to live in your office itself, as much of your day is gone being stuck in traffic. Meanwhile, a man in the United Kingdom is receiving a lot of praise for coming up with a unique solution for people to spend maximum time, and money on commuting to the office from home. Gloucester’s Alex Kell, who is a financial planner, paddleboards to his work and this unique commute helps him in saving around 2,500 pounds (around Rs 2.5 lakh) per year in petrol and parking costs.

In conversation with Euro News, Alex revealed that he has been paddleboarding to his work for about five to six years. Not only this, but a few years ago he even moved to a location that put him right on the water, and because of the perfect location not only did he paddle boarded during his free time but also used it as his daily commute. Euro News quoted Alex as saying, “A couple of years ago I moved to a location that put me right on the water, so it allowed me to paddleboard not only in my leisure time but also as my daily commute.”

Time and again, Alex posts about his paddling experience on social media. Taking to his Instagram account recently, Alex even dropped a picture of himself wherein he can be seen paddleboarding amidst a beautiful backdrop. While posting the picture, he wrote in the caption, “Back on the morning commute in style today.” Alex also revealed that the unique commute not only allows him to have the much-needed thinking time but also helps him in unwinding the stressful day at the office.

While detailing the benefits of paddleboarding to his work, Alex said, “You don’t get the traffic, you don’t get the usual rush of the morning,” adding that the unique commute is “a lot more leisurely” compared to traveling in a car, as no one is behind you and no one is in front of you. He further estimated that this unique commute helps him in saving around 3000 Euros per year on petrol and parking tickets.

