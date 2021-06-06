UK Man Pretends to Faint to Get Off Work, Viral Video is Leaving Netizens in Splits

People pretending to be unwell to get rid of work is not so unusual. A Twitter user, however, recently pretended to faint to get off work and shared the video of the incident. The viral footage is breaking the internet. Sharing the video, the Twitter user ‘El Pedro’ asked the best ways in which others had blown off work. He said in the tweet that he was 18 and hungover and it was a “Boxing Day,” for which he wanted to go out. People on Twitter are finding the video hilarious and sharing their experiences as well.

What’s the best way you’ve ever blagged getting off work sick this is mine it was Boxing Day I was hungover and 18 and wanted to go out later so decided to pull this off made sure the manager was there as well pic.twitter.com/wIBuu2KWGL— elpedro ⭐️⭐️ (@ElpedroThe2nd) June 3, 2021

In the video posted by the user on June 4, a UK-based resident can be seen working on a supermarket counter. He brings some stuff for a woman customer and starts tapping the computer screen, possibly to register the order. When the woman picks up the item and keeps it in her bag, the counter person is holding his forehand with his right hand. As the woman picks her card to make payment, the man holds the transparent divider on his right side. When the woman is not paying attention, he turns to his left where there is space and falls down on the floor. When the woman sees it, she is shocked.

The user wrote in the Tweet that he made sure that the manager was there.

Reacting to the video, a netizen asked if the store management were able to figure out that he faked the fainting. Another Twitter user said that he wished he also thought of the trick. Replying to a comment, the Twitter user revealed that after he pulled off the trick, he got a free energy drink and chocolate bar and was sent home.

Did they figure out you faked it? — Phil Barker (@PhilB453) June 3, 2021

Omg I did that too when I worked at giants back in the day. I fake passed out. And my dumbass was scared to wake up too early so I went all the way to hospital in an ambulance.— Queen Ki ^_^ (@itsMissKiki) June 4, 2021

Genius!! Used to work in a Co-Op, wish I'd thought of that. The floor behind the kiosks is like a mat aswell if I remember rightly, so hopefully took some of your impact! — George Garden (@reverendgv1) June 3, 2021

Earned every ounce of that day off there lad, fuckin seamless that, to the point I’m not completely sold that’s actually you, reckon it could just be a random till assistant collapsing for real to gain likes — (@TAH2K9) June 3, 2021

Did it work tho? Need to take notes here— Lee Bussell (@Lee_Bussll) June 3, 2021

In another reply, he disclosed that after half a year, he told the woman in the video that he had faked the fainting. To his relief, she took it well and he was not sacked from his job.

The tweet has more than 85,000 likes and retweets.

