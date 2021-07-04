UK Man Raises over £25,000 to Call out Online Trolls of Crying German Fan in Euro 2020

When it comes to sports, fans are the biggest assets. They not only live for their favourite team but also cry for them when they lose. In a recent example, it is seen that a young German supporter, who was abused with “horrible” comments after a picture circulated, was a hardcore fan crying on television during the closing moments of England’s 2-0 Euro 2020 Victory over Germany at Wembley.

Sick of this online abuse, Joel Hughes, 51 started a fundraiser on the crowdfunding website ‘JustGiving’ after seeing the abusive comments. Mr Hughes started the fundraising as a gesture of “goodwill” and in hopes that “the parents of the little girl will spend this on a nice treat for her so that she knows that not everyone from the UK is horrible and that we care," Independent Reports.

Hence, it is a proven fact that the internet can be cruel sometimes. Ex-England footballer and TV presenter Gary Lineker also described these comments as “disgusting” and “Xenophobic”.

I’m sorry but I laughed at the German Girl crying… Couldn’t help it, I have no compassion and are a 60 year old immature England fan.I have now had chance to reflect upon this behaviour and sadly are still laughing now. pic.twitter.com/68Bk1O5vuP— Graham (@Jackoboro) June 29, 2021

Opening up about the fundraiser, Mr Hughes said he had a reason for this.

“Yes, there are more people affected by this than just this little girl but hey, this is just meant to be a token of goodwill. Yes, there are other potential good causes - but I’ve picked this. I’d like to think that the parents of the little girl will spend this on a nice treat for her so that she knows that not everyone from the UK is horrible and that we care," Mr Hughes said.

To surprise the netizens, the fundraising has crossed 20000. Meanwhile, the fundraiser has received £25,606!

On the other hand, this fundraising has got a mixed response as netizens started asking where the money will be going? In response to this Hughes took to Twitter to offer an explanation.

“This shouldn’t have to be said but here goes… The campaign is NOT just about a little girl crying because her team lost a football match," he began.

“It is about: calling out vile online social media abuse; trying to add a voice of positivity into these increasingly intolerant times; intolerant, divisive times that are actively encouraged by our shambolic gov; show the world and our European friends and neighbours that the highly visible, and highly vocal negative minority in the UK do *not* represent us all. And that there is goodwill left," Sportbible reported.

This shouldn’t have to be said but here goes…The campaign is NOT just about a little girl crying because her team lost a football match. It is about: — Joel Hughes (@Joel_Hughes) July 3, 2021

Show the world and our European friends and neighbours that the highly visible, and highly vocal negative minority in the UK do *not* represent us all. And that there is goodwill left.— Joel Hughes (@Joel_Hughes) July 3, 2021

Some other also abused Hughes on social media regarding his way of social awareness, but he responded through the JustGiving Page that “Yes, there are more people affected by this than just this little girl but hey, this is just meant to be a token of goodwill. Yes, there are other potential good causes - but I’ve picked this.

“I’d like to think that the parents of the little girl will spend this on a nice treat for her so that she knows that not everyone from the UK is horrible and that we care. No, I don’t think this will change the world. But it can do one thing for that little girl," he said.

What do you think of this gesture of fundraising?

