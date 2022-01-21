UK Man Reports Wife to Police After She Admits to Stealing Rs 7 Lakh in Her Sleep

In an unusual incident in the UK, a man reported his wife to the police after she confessed to theft while talking in her sleep. For 47-year-old care worker Ruth Ford, it seems that her confession to her crimes came quite involuntarily while she was asleep. According to a report in LadBible, Ruth stole £7,200 (Rs 7,29,766) from a wheelchair-bound woman she was meant to be looking after in a care home. It was Ruth’s husband Antony who eventually found out that she stole the money from the disabled woman and he went on to report her to the police.

LadBible reports that Antony had grown suspicious of Ruth after she spent lavishly during a family holiday in Mexico. His suspicion came true a month later when he was woken up by Ruth’s mumbling about money and found the disabled woman’s debit card in her wallet.

61-year-old Antony told LadBible, ‘I had my suspicions when Ruth began over-spending. It was more of an instinct really, at first. But when I found the debit card in her purse, I just knew. It was heart-breaking.’ Antony said that even though he loves his wife ‘deeply,’ he could not ignore what she had done. Speaking to LadBible Antony said, ‘It was abhorrent to me that she could steal from a vulnerable person and I had to report her.’

A microbiologist by profession, Antony said, “One night, in August 2018, I picked Ruth up from work and she told me she’d taken one of the care home residents shopping that day.” Ruth had told her husband that the lady, who was in a wheelchair, had 98k pounds in her bank account. Sharing his thoughts on Ruth’s eye on the woman’s bank balance, Antony told LadBible, ”Something in the way she spoke just made my heart sink. I realised Ruth must have access to the card and pin number.”

Ruth had taken time off from work due to her epilepsy and it was during that time that she mumbled about money in her sleep. Antony said that he woke up to find Ruth’s purse on the floor with a few notes fallen out. “I got up to put them back, and in her purse, I saw the debit card. It all clicked into place, and I felt absolutely sickened. I couldn’t believe it. When Ruth woke up, I confronted her, and she admitted everything.” The couple separated and Antony reported her to the police.

