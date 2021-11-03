UK Man Returns From Vacation To Find His House Is Stolen

Reverend Mike Hall was left stunned when he found out that all the furnishings from his house in Luton, England were stolen after his residential property was sold to a new owner without his knowledge.

According to a BBC report, Mike was away from his property and was working in north Wales when he received a call from his neighbor on August 20. His neighbor informed him that someone has entered his house and all the lights are on.

The following morning, on August 21, Mike drove back to his home town and found out that the locks had been changed and the house was completely stripped of all furnishings including curtains, carpets and other furniture.

Mike immediately called the police to inform them about the situation. After Mike arrived, the builder, who was working in the house, left and returned with the new owner’s father. According to the new owner’s father, he had bought the house in July for £131,000 (around Rs 13300000).

In the BBC report, it was revealed that a duplicate bank account and a duplicate driving license were used in Mike’s name to sell the house. And, even in Land Registry documents, the name of the new buyer is registered as the owner of Mike’s house, which clearly means that now they are the legal owner of the 3-bedroom property.

Initially, Police informed Mike that his house was not sold by fraud but after discovering fake documents in Mike’s name a police investigation is currently going on.

The police informed that they are currently following multiple lines of inquiry in the investigation. However, no arrest has been made yet in the case, according to the BBC.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.