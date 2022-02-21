UK Man Risks Life to Rescue Children from Burning House, Hailed as Hero

Watching an apartment engulfed in flames in Arizona, US, a man did not think twice before jumping inside the burning apartment and rescuing two children who were stuck inside it.According to a report by azfamily.com, the fire broke out at an apartment complex in Mesa on Friday morning at around 11:30 am. As firefighters arrived at the spot, they saw the two apartments ablaze near the Gilbert Road and that the fire had spread to the attic area.

As per a dramatic body-cam video of the incident released by the Mesa Police Department, an unknown man was seen displaying sheer bravery by stepping in to help the trapped children. The man jumped a wall and rescued a 2-year-old girl from the burning apartment. Following this, he again went inside and saved a 6-year-old from the fire.

Reportedly, both kids were taken to the hospital after being rescued while the officers involved in the rescue were also given medical treatment.

Advertisement

Recalling the man’s courageous act, officer Jon forest from the Mesa Police Department said that “He yelled out and said to me, ‘Hey, there is someone else in there.” On being asked by the officer if he could bring the girl out to safety, the man put his own life at risk and jumped inside the burning apartment. The officer further said that thick smoke was billowing out of the apartment which could even prove deadly to the civilian.

Another officer Chad Serchen shared that the civilian was at the car wash and was “minding his own business”. However, upon noticing the fire, he left his car and jumped into action, rescuing the kids. “Hats off to that citizen,” he added.

Later in a statement, the Mesa Police Department said that the outcome of the fire would have been different if the man had not assisted in the rescue mission, as reported by abc15. The statement further read that the man did not want to be identified but said that he “only wanted to help rescue the kids if he could.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.