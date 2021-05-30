UK Man Saves 'Extremely' Rare 'One in 30 Million' Lobsters from Ending up on Dinner Plate

A man in Britain found two rare lobsters and saved them from getting on someone’s plate.

Joseph, a caterer by profession, was approached by fish sellers during his usual shopping at a Makro Wholesale in Leicester city. It was there that he spotted two orange Canadian lobsters - the chances of them being caught is just one in a 30 million.

“I saw these two orange lobsters from a distance and thought they were toys because that’s the only time I’ve seen them orange apart from when they’re cooked," Joseph was quoted as saying by The Mirror. He added that when he looked closer and realised they were alive; he could not believe his eyes.

The caterer said he has been going to market for 10 years and is himself a former fishmonger, but never saw something like this.

“Rob the fishmonger told me they were really, really rare lobsters and to get one in the tank was a one in 30 million chance so the chances of having two are one in a billion," he further said while likening the odds with being struck by lightning thrice, and surviving each time.

Joseph immediately approached the store manager and convinced him not to sell, but instead donate them to an aquarium. The two lobsters were priced at £25.50.

Despite being a caterer, the man said he couldn’t bear the thought of these rare lobsters ending up on someone’s plate.

Joseph informed that the store manager of the catering division agreed to donate the rare creatures to a sea life centre.

Makro store manager Anthony Burrage confirmed to the news daily that they have donated the rare orange lobsters to Birmingham Sea Life Centre.

Lobsters are mostly found in dark brown or grey colours, and turn oranges only after being cooked. Their original colours also help them camouflage in the wild.

