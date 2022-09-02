UK Man Sets Guinness World Record After Growing 113-cm Long Cucumber

A resident of Southampton, United Kingdom, has grown a baffling 113 centimetres long cucumber, registering his name in the Guinness World Records. Poland-born Sebastian Suski grew the world’s longest cucumber, measuring a whopping 113.4 centimetres, beating the previous record holder by 6.4 centimetres.

A volunteer at the European Giant Vegetable Growers Association (EGVGA), Sebastian has several national records designated to his name. He currently holds the position of international officer for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth (GPC). Talking about the feat, Sebastian said, “I had grown big cucumbers but never quite long enough to beat the existing Guinness World Records title holder,” reported Guinness World Record.

According to Sebastian, growing super long cucumbers is a “risky business.” “If you cut too soon, you are going to have a record-breaker, but if you leave it too long, you get into the danger zone. You risk your cucumber rotting as it grows – you do not want it exploding on you,” he quipped while explaining the process.

Sebastian was very close to missing the Guinness title when he got hospitalised during a very crucial period in the cucumber’s growth. His wife, Renata, came to the rescue and took care of the vegetable in his absence. “Doctor found a leaking blood vessel in my head and so I spent a week in the hospital. But luckily my wife Renata was on hand to care for the cucumber and keep her well-watered and nourished. Without Renata, I would not have this record,” he stated.

Before setting out on this journey of growing the world’s longest cucumber, Sebastian tracked the pedigree of the seed and found traces of highly potent specimens “from the UK to Germany to Poland and back to the UK again.

Talking about the seeds that grew the record-breaking vegetable, Sebastian said, “These seeds have come to me from Piotr Holewa – the top grower in Poland, whose cucumbers can reach up to 99 centimetres long.” Sebastian is extremely proud of the cucumber he grew and even more so since he is the first grower from Poland to have the giant vegetable listed in the record books.

