UK Man Spends Over Rs 20 Lakh to Transform his Home into a Giant Aquarium

47-year-old Jack Heathcote in Carlton, England, spent more than Rs20 lakh to transform his home into a gigantic aquarium, which is believed to be the biggest private aquarium in the United Kingdom. A former council worker Heathcote, who is single and does not like watching television, nurtures about 400 fish in his giant aquarium which he started building from scratch in 2004.

“I can watch them for hours interacting with each other. It’s very relaxing,” said Heathcote while talking to the Sun. He has installed a sofa near the big aquarium for him and his friends to enjoy the view. “My friends think they are great. They often join me on the sofa to watch them, like other people would watch TV,” Heathcote added.

According to Heathcote, it started as a passion project and soon his basement transformed into an underwater world. The biggest of the tanks in his giant aquarium is 14 feet long, 12 feet wide and 7 feet deep and holds more than 18,000 litres of water. He has a total of three tanks in his basement and others in the hallway, lounge, landing and shed. He keeps two tanks in his bedroom, which are connected via a tunnel. At times, he jumps into the tanks to clean them while swimming.

Heathcote, who left his council job to be a landlord, developed an interest in marine life at the age of ten when he visited the Blackpool aquarium and brought a goldfish home on his way back. Owner of a home that is no less than a tourist attraction, Heathcote is fascinated by fishes. “Because they are suspended in the water - it is like they permanently fly," Heathcote told Nottinghamshire Live . He hopes to build large fish tanks to turn into a business. “I would like to build fish tanks for other people too and make a living out of that,” he said while talking to the website

