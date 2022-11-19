UK Man Taken to Hospital After He Downed 12 Energy Drinks in 10 Minutes

A 36-year-old YouTuber, hailing from the UK, was admitted to a hospital after he allegedly chugged 12 energy drinks in 10 minutes. A video of the same has been uploaded on YouTube with the title, “A man drank 12 energy drinks in 10 minutes. This is what happened to his organs." In the video, Dr Bernard Hsu can be seen talking about the situation. The video portrays the man as a chubby, 36-year-old.. It also shows the man as someone who has struggled socially throughout his life.

Referring to the patient as “JS”, the doctor claims that he complained of heart flutters and back pain after downing the energy drinks. He said, “Immediately after chugging all 12 energy drinks, JS didn’t feel well."

Further in the video, the doctor claims that the gamer was unable to eat or drink anything for several hours. Also, he delayed seeking medical attention. The negligence resulted in the onset of acute pancreatitis. Have a look:

Dr Hsu is a clinical pharmacist who also runs a Youtube channel called Chubbyemu. The channel has over 2.68 million subscribers. His channel is known for educational medical videos which are occasionally true stories that he or his colleagues have seen or heard about.

“The main thing I learned from Chubbyemu’s videos is that, as soon as you get hospitalized, for any reason, no matter how ashamed you might be, ALWAYS tell everything that happened to the doctors,” commented a YouTube user. Another person wrote, “When he makes sure to say “A recovery” instead of “a full recovery” it breaks my heart a little bit. People can leave themselves permanently damaged because of stupid choices like this.”

One person wrote, “The moral of the story is ALWAYS tell the doctors exactly what you did that was different than normal. He waited a long time to tell them about all the energy drinks consumed. We had an addition built to our house & a journeyman carpenter drank about a 6-8 energy drinks a day! He was young, but we always figured it would catch up with him some day. I wonder if it did?"

