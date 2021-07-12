UK Man Takes His Pet Dog Battling Leukemia to the Mountains For a Final Trek

Stories involving pets are always beautiful and adorable and often end up leaving a smile on our faces, but some other tales have the ability to break us apart. This story would be the latter one, especially for all you dog lovers. A man from London took his pet dog for one last trip up a Welsh mountain. He wanted to make his furry friend’s last days special with a road trip. Carlos Fresco went for a hike before the 10-year-old labradoodle died after battling leukemia for months.

Fresco pushed Monty on a wheelbarrow around the town. Many passersby would stop to pamper and shower the dog with love. However, knowing the truth about the canine, left them teary-eyed. After his health started to decline, Fresco planned one last journey up Pen Y Fan in the Brecon Beacons with Monty, who had leukaemia for 18 months. The 10-year-old Labradoodle enjoyed exploring hills at the same place he had visited with his owner many times over the years.

Speaking to BBC News, Fresco said, “I knew he was declining fast. He looked fine from the outside but the cancer meant he wasn’t getting enough oxygen to his muscles - he could walk a bit but not far. Sadly, the dog passed away soon after their trip, on June 21."He came in and curled up at the foot of my bed - and when I woke up next he’d passed away. I think his little heart must have given out. He was a very special boy and has been by my side for a decade," Fresco recalled. He took Monty to London for a burial in the family garden.

Photos of the dog’s final adventure were posted on Facebook by The Brecon and Radnor Express. They show Monty looking over the valley, soaking in everything one last time. Pictures of Carlos and Monty’s last hike together are leaving people teary-eyed online.

A user commented under the post saying, “Such a truly wonderful last walk with your precious faithful friend Monty. Bless him. You are a very caring man. Bless you.” “Fly high beautiful fur baby. You are up in God’s garden now. You are so loved,” wrote another.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here