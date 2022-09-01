UK Man, Terrified of 'Biggest Spider in Britain', Forced to Live and Eat Upstairs

Having to face your worst nightmares for real can be a difficult ordeal and a man from Oldham, UK, who claims to have been held hostage by his worst nightmare can testify to the fact. 24-year-old Scott Elwood, who has always been terrified of creepy crawlies, has said that he has been left unable to enter his living room for days after the ‘biggest spider in Britain’ invaded it.

Scott had just returned from a vacation in Greece when his mother informed him that they had an uninvited eight-legged visitor in their living room. According to Manchester Evening News, the 24-year-old, his 19-year-old brother Mason Stott, and their stepdad Dean Stackhouse set out on a “mission” to catch the “horrible” animal because they were determined to get rid of it. After searching the area for a half-hour, they found the spider’s web hidden behind the skirting board next to their dining table. Dean, an antique restorer, poked around the spider’s den to determine whether it was there.

However, they were not prepared for the sheer size of the arachnid that had decided to visit them. The trio were left aghast as the biggest spider they had ever seen darted out. Manchester Evening News reported Scott to have said that the spider was the size of his palm and probably the biggest in Britain. The entire fiasco was recorded and uploaded on TikTok where it amassed many views, with it being compared to the giant spider Aragog from the Harry Potter universe.

Scott has said that the huge creature has set up a permanent camp in the living room for now and that he has been eating upstairs since, refusing to get into the living room. “I consume my tea up there. I’ll tell you that I won’t eat in there again until it’s located and removed from the living room. I utterly abhor them”, he said. However, as much as he detests spiders, he says he doesn’t want them to be harmed and is hoping to eventually get them released outdoors.

