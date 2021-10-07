UK Man to Get Artificial Skull After Suffering Brutal Injuries in New Zealand

A man in the UK will have to replace one part of his skull after receiving life-threatening injuries. Josh Storer (26) from Derby was injured in an assault incident on July 9. He was rushed to a hospital in Auckland, New Zealand. Doctors did extensive brain surgery after keeping him in an induced coma for three weeks. During his treatment, doctors removed the right half of his skull to relieve pressure from his brain following the incident.

Now, the hospital authorities have informed Josh that his skull, which was removed, is no longer suitable for him. They have informed him that a replacement skull must be made for him. He needs to wait as the new artificial skull will be made for him only when Auckland drops down to Covid-19 alert level two.

In New Zealand, there are 4-level Covid-19 Alert System. Each alert level tells the citizens about what measures they need to take. Alert level 2 means that there is a low risk of community transmission and businesses can open while following public health rules. Currently, Auckland is at alert level 3 with some restrictions eased.

For the past three years, Josh was working as a plumber in New Zealand. Due to travel restrictions, his family was unable to see him. After the incident, New Zealand authorities granted a border exemption and allowed his family members to enter the country to see him. His parents Ian and Dawn Storer and sister Sian had to quarantine for two weeks before being allowed to meet him.

According to DerbyshireLive, parents of Josh met him in hospital after he woke up from a coma in intensive care in August. His sister Sian was allowed to see him for the first time on September 22.

Sian said Josh’s future prognosis is “still uncertain” even though he “progressed really well” after the incident

