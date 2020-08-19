UK Man Tries to Steal Ambulance As Medics Treat Elderly Patient , CCTV Captures Dramatic Incident

An incident that can most certainly be called shameful, CCTV footage shows a man attempting to rob an ambulance.

According to a report published in The Daily Mail, two paramedics had come to see an elderly patient who had fallen ill on August 12. While they were at their job a man tried to rob the ambulance. However, he was unsuccessful as the paramedics managed to catch him and pin him down. Eventually, this person was handed over to the cops.

Without a further ado, watch this bizarre video:

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police mentioned that “A 51-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of a class B or C drug. He was released under investigation pending further enquiries”.

Fortunately, no harm was caused to the patient and she was shifted to the hospital without any further injuries.

Describing the incident, a spokeswoman for North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said: "We were called to an incident on Dickson Road, Blackpool on August 12. Whilst caring for the patient in the back of the ambulance, a male attempted to gain entry into the cab. With help from members of the public the male was apprehended, the police

were notified and the male was arrested”.

She further, also asserted, “The patient was taken to hospital with no further injuries and we are doing everything we can to support our crew and assist the police in their investigation.”