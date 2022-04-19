UK Man Troubled With Red, Flaky Skin For 10 Years Discovers Office Toilet is To Blame

A man from Britain struggled with red, flaky, and irritable skin for 10 years. It wasn’t something he could hide, for it covered most of his face, parts of his neck and beard. He faced self-esteem issues due to this before he understood that his office toilet was to blame for his misery.

Will Hayward, the Welsh Affairs Editor, battled with red flaky skin for years. Even after going to multiple dermatologists and getting various treatments, his skin showed no signs of recovery. He left alcohol, coffee, and dairy, including cheese, and yet nothing changed. He also started to apply many creams and blocked out the sun. He had to cancel dates and kept his video off during meetings due to this issue.

Only after the pandemic hit, and he was isolated in his house did his skin start to get better and recover. He didn’t know the reason for it, but he didn’t complain. Soon after the situation in his region got better and his office opened up again, his skin started falling apart again.

He was referred to another doctor, who conducted some tests to explain the chemicals he was allergic to. He was allergic to methylisothiazolinone and 2-brom-2-nitropropane-1,3-diol.

The second of these chemicals’ production was stopped for years, but the first chemical was used as a preservative in soap, shower gel, shampoo etc. Even after purging all his belongings from the chemicals, the problem persisted.

Later, he recollected that his office toilet has an automatic spraying air freshener. As was the case, he found out that the air freshener was the culprit behind his skin issues.

