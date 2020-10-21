News18 Logo

3-MIN READ

UK Man Tweets 'I am Not OK', Netizens From Around the World Send Messages to Cheer Him up

Edmund's tweet has more than 300,000 likes and over 100,000 people have commented on the post.

Many Twitter users left down a comment asking Edmund to be strong and resilient, while others shared video clips of serene sunsets and little kittens playing to boost his mood.

Edmund O’Leary from England was feeling extremely low and depressed on October 17 when he sent out a tweet, urging people to drop a hello if they came across his tweet. He wrote, "I am not OK. Feeling rock bottom. Please take a few seconds to say hello if you see this tweet. Thank you."

And people did not disappoint. Within hours, strangers from all around the world were sending him messages of courage, hope and love.

Many Twitter users left down a comment asking Edmund to be strong and resilient, while others shared video clips of serene sunsets and little kittens playing to boost his mood. Some users also shared a link to a song that will help him know that he was “not alone”.

Actors, journalists of popular media houses like BBC, CNN and Huffington Post shared poems, clips from their trip in Kenya and tweeted that their personal messages were open in case he needed to talk to them.

The father of twin sons has mentioned that he loves aviation in his Twitter bio. The official account of Dublin Airport posted a few pictures of the airport to cheer him on. In the caption, they wrote: “Hi Edmund, you are not alone. So many people are feeling exactly that way at the minute. Never forget that you are loved & there are people who care about you. We see you like 747s; here’s one just for you, along with a picture of dawn in Dublin. Sending you hugs from back home.”

Speaking to BBC, Edmund said that he had not imagined that his tweet would garner so much support. "I've gone from feeling like a nobody to feeling like a somebody,” he said.


