UK Man Tweets 'I am Not OK', Netizens From Around the World Send Messages to Cheer Him up

Edmund O’Leary from England was feeling extremely low and depressed on October 17 when he sent out a tweet, urging people to drop a hello if they came across his tweet. He wrote, "I am not OK. Feeling rock bottom. Please take a few seconds to say hello if you see this tweet. Thank you."

I am not ok. Feeling rock bottom. Please take a few seconds to say hello if you see this tweet. Thank you. — Edmund O'Leary (@emerald1910) October 16, 2020

And people did not disappoint. Within hours, strangers from all around the world were sending him messages of courage, hope and love.

Now, his tweet has more than 300,000 likes and over 100,000 people have commented on the post.

Many Twitter users left down a comment asking Edmund to be strong and resilient, while others shared video clips of serene sunsets and little kittens playing to boost his mood. Some users also shared a link to a song that will help him know that he was “not alone”.

Hi Edmund. I bought my mom two kittens after her beloved cat of 19 years died. Here’s one of them, Lulu, playing. Things get better. They always do. pic.twitter.com/RK7ybWIWQk — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 17, 2020

Hello again Edmund! I hope today finds you feeling better than ever & you realize just how we are all connected & the good in humanity. I thought of you much since yesterday afternoon. The outpouring of concern for you is so heartening after this scary year. Take care & peace pic.twitter.com/pYGxnCOeSA — Temptingfate (@temptingfate7) October 17, 2020

You are not alone Edmund, this beautiful music is my support & comfort in these times. I hope the support for you helps you & proves that #Love is the #Compass https://t.co/i4lRsMxOGc — Bea Gee (@BeaGee3) October 17, 2020

Actors, journalists of popular media houses like BBC, CNN and Huffington Post shared poems, clips from their trip in Kenya and tweeted that their personal messages were open in case he needed to talk to them.

Hello Edmund. Stay strong mate. — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) October 17, 2020

Hello Edmund! We don’t know each other, but I know that so so so many people are feeling heavy right now. The toll of this year is immense. Just remember that it’s a relay; we can all share the baton. You’re not alone. Better days are coming. You deserve to see them. Sending ♥️ — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 17, 2020

Hi Edmund, this poem by @DanushaLameris has been cheering me up lately. I hope it helps you as well pic.twitter.com/o5MJDY3jhl — Lorena O'Neil (@lorenaoneil) October 17, 2020

Hi Edmund! Wanted to share this video I filmed of elephants in Kenya. If you ever want to chat my DMs are open. pic.twitter.com/Fe7dlBkotk — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 17, 2020

Hello Edmund...youre not alone many ppl feeling this just not brave enough to say it. Everything passes even the worst of times & we find ourselves again on the other side I think tmrrw u should give your GP a ring & go in for a chat They know ppl feeling this way & can help 🌈☀️ — Ciara Kelly (@ciarakellydoc) October 18, 2020

Hi, Edmund. Here is one of the greatest photo-bombs of all time for a smile. pic.twitter.com/47r9otX3Dz — Jeffrey Goldfarb (@jgfarb) October 18, 2020

The father of twin sons has mentioned that he loves aviation in his Twitter bio. The official account of Dublin Airport posted a few pictures of the airport to cheer him on. In the caption, they wrote: “Hi Edmund, you are not alone. So many people are feeling exactly that way at the minute. Never forget that you are loved & there are people who care about you. We see you like 747s; here’s one just for you, along with a picture of dawn in Dublin. Sending you hugs from back home.”

Hi Edmund, you are not alone. So many people are feeling exactly that way at the minute. Never forget that you are loved & there are people who care about you. We see you like 747s; here’s one just for you, along with a picture of dawn in Dublin. Sending you hugs from back home. pic.twitter.com/x2TyI06uD7 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) October 17, 2020

Speaking to BBC, Edmund said that he had not imagined that his tweet would garner so much support. "I've gone from feeling like a nobody to feeling like a somebody,” he said.