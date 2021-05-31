The 'Ultimate Rude Trip': This UK Man Has Been Visiting Places With Naughtiest Names All Over The World

While many love to go on road trips but a man has been on the ultimate 'rude trip'. In this unique trip, the man is visiting various places mostly in the UK with names that are similar to rude and offensive words that should not be used in public. Nicholas Hale (50) has proved that age is just a number by developing a bizarre hobby of going to different parts of the world to seek out places with questionable names.

Hale has been doing this for 26 years. So far he has travelled F*****g in Austria, C**t in Romania, and W**k Mountain in Germany, Mirror reported.

The 50-year-old said that it has become an obsession for him to see as many places with weird names as possible. He believes that there is no obstacle large enough to stop him from visiting towns with rude-sounding names. His obsession began in childhood when he was driven through Wetwang, a village near his home in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

Since then, Hale has been visiting places with bizarre names and said to have used all means of transport to reach various destinations bearing offensive names and situated in Europe. Despite various challenges during his travelling, he has not deterred him from his life-long passion.Hale, who is also a singer and comedian termed his passion as a “pathetic obsession” however he feels that “everyone can relate a little bit” with his passion."Whenever most people see a rude place name, they have a little childish chuckle to themselves,” he added.

According to Hale, many think that his hobby is 'childish'. However, he asserted that there is 'nothing wrong with being a bit silly sometimes'.

F*****g (now renamed to Fugging) near Salburg in Austria, Turkey C**k Lane in Colchester, Essex, UK, C**t in Suceava, Romania, W**k Mountain in Germany, T***y Ho in Northamptonshire, UK, T**tt in the Orkney Islands, Scotland, Upper D**ker in Sussex, UK are some of the places visited by him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here