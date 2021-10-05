UK Man Unable To Burp For 20 Years Goes Under Botox Treatment

Phil Brown from Grimsby, England underwent a life-changing Botox treatment that cured the rare condition that he was suffering from for the past 20 years. As per a BBC report, Phil did not have a single burp in the last 20 years and due to which his stomach used to bloat just after having a meal or drink.

Phil stated that initially, he thought that it’s just him who has the discomfort but one day he read about a rare throat condition on social media platform Reddit which prevents people from burping. And, after thorough research, he found that he is suffering from cricopharyngeus dysfunction. The condition is very rare, wherein a muscle in the neck cannot properly relax, resulting in the restricted upward passage of gas.

He found a treatment for the condition in which Botox is injected into the affected muscle, which causes it to temporarily weaken. And in June, Phil paid £1,000, (Around Rs 1,00,000) for the procedure and cured the discomfort.

Phil found that it was a minor ailment, but the condition had affected his social life. “My friends were out drinking beer and there was no way I could do it; it was really uncomfortable for me, I’d bloat up and it would end the night," BBC reported Phil as saying.

Phil stated that he had discussed the issue with a doctor, but he was just advised to take indigestion and heartburn remedies, which had no effect on the condition.

After the successful procedure, Phil noticed a positive effect after four days. And, for the first two weeks, he used to drink water with each mouthful of food.

As quoted by BBC Phil said, “It has been four months now and it’s just perfect, I can burp fine, probably too much and now I don’t get any stomach issues whatsoever, the air all comes out and I’m not having to release gas the other way."

Since then, Phil has supported a campaign to make the treatment available in the United Kingdom and he is appealing to the National Health Service (NHS) UK to adopt it.

